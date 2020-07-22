Issa Rae Stars In New NBA Restart Commercial

Issa Rae is helping to usher in a little relief during the coronavirus pandemic and is featured in the NBA’s new commercial promoting the restart of the league’s season.

In the new ad, the Insecure producer and star says she, along with millions of other basketball fans, is ready to find out who will take home an NBA title.

"A lot has been going on ... a lot," she says in the video. "You know how they say you don't miss something till it's gone? Well, I've definitely been missing this."

Rae is then seen cut into the action at NBA games that have already been played and joining the players on the court.

"Thankfully, the wait is over because it's all back," she says. "Well, with a slight twist. It's the game you love, like you've never seen it before."

The ad ends with Issa explaining, "This isn't the same NBA, it's a whole new game. But I think we can all agree, we're glad it's back."

According to PEOPLE, the commercial, titled “Whole New Game,” is one of four that will launch throughout the remainder of the restarted NBA season.

22 teams will compete in the new season format, which will be entirely played in a bubble at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando.

According to the latest round of COVID-19 testing, zero players of the 346 in the bubble have tested positive for coronavirus since July 13.

See the ad featuring Issa Rae below.