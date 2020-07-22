'Real Housewives' Refresh: Actress Drew Sidora and YouTuber Latoya Ali Rumored To Join ‘RHOA’ Cast

The thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in production and there are reportedly two new cast members in the mix, YouTuber LaToya Ali and actress Drew Sidora.



Love B. Scott exclusively reported that the two young women are joining the show after Eva Marcielle announced she was leaving the popular franchise in June.

LaToya Ali, who is friends with Kandi Burrurss, reportedly split from her husband, Adam Ali, last month after six years of marriage. They also have two children.

B. Scott reports the 33-year-old could receive her peach as a fulltime cast member or be a “friend of the show,”’ similar to Marlo Hampton.

Drew Sidora, 35, is best known for her roles in White Chicks, That's So Raven, the TV movie CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story and BET’s The Game. She is a mother of three and married to Ralph Pittman.

According to PEOPLE, Bravo had no comment on the rumored additions to the cast.

NeNe Leakes' status on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is reportedly still in question.