Eva Marcille's Husband Blasts Her ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars After Reunion Ruckus

The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion was a tense one for Eva Marcille who had on-screen blowouts with both NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams.

The drama with Williams stems from comments Marcille allegedly made about Williams’ 1-year-old daughter PJ, saying she resembled Williams’ estranged fiancé, “Dennis with a bow.”

“I will never forgive you for ever speaking on my child,” Williams shouted at Marcille during the episode.

“I never spoke on your child,” Marcille maintained.

The jabs between Marcille and NeNe Leakes are too numerous to count, but things got so bad that host Andy Cohen eventually had to mute their mics.

Following the heated reunion special, Marcille's husband, attorney Michael Sterling, got involved. In an Instagram Live chat, Sterling leapt to his wife's defense, and slammed her castmates.

RELATED: Porsha Williams Shuts Down Eva Marcille’s No Makeup Challenge

“It’s messed up to me, and maybe I’m just a regular, simple person who doesn’t watch enough reality TV, but it’s messed up to me when I know the truth," he said. "When I know we f**k with people … when I know there are people we ride hard for. People who I represented pro-bono. People who we’ve helped out, who we really, really, you are our people.”

He went on, “Why they coming at you like that? For a TV show? You gone sell your integrity for a check? You gone sell your conscious for some money?”

Sterling didn’t name any names but he represented Porsha's on-and-off fiancé McKinley in legal proceedings, Page Six reports.

His rant didn't end there.

“It’s cool for it to be for entertainment or whatever, but if you’re going to mention all the bad, mention the good too,” Sterling continued.

“If you gone say, I don’t f**k with you no more, at least, appreciate what you did for me, because as much as it is for entertainment, people out there in the world don’t know that. They take that s**t seriously. So if you’re going to say, you did me wrong by doing this, because that’s only what people see on the screen because they edit it, hundreds of hundreds of hours to one hour, if you got some integrity, at least tell the truth. ‘I appreciate you helping me out. I appreciate when so and so walked in and you took me out and you helped me get it together because you knew something bad was coming.’”



He added, “That’s low integrity to me. That’s terrible. Those kinds of things are unforgivable.”

Watch his full comments, below: