Amber Riley Shares How She Pays Tribute To Friend Naya Rivera Every Day

Rivera’s ‘Glee’ co-star said the pair had the “best duets on the show.”

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Actress Amber Riley is letting everyone know how she keeps Naya Rivera’s legacy alive.

In a touching tribute she posted on her social media on Thursday (July 23), Riley shared a slideshow of photos featuring the two of them together, beginning her caption claiming the two of them had the “best duets” while co-starring on Glee.

"Miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera," she wrote. "I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another."

Riley also claimed there was never any competition between the two of them, writing it was all "just pure adoration and mutual respect.” 

"You deserved better,” she added. “You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times!"

According to Riley, she and Rivera were alike in many ways.

"We love hard, and protect our own, and we don’t take no s**t from anyone," she wrote. "We can either slice you with our words, or bring you comfort with that same breath. Dealer’s choice."

As for how she tributes Rivera daily: "I say your name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory [Monteith].”

"Your presence brought so much excitement, so much passion, so much joy, and in your absence you’re STILL holding us accountable and getting us together," Riley continued. "I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel. Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for."

On Tuesday, July 13, Naya Rivera’s body was found floating in Lake Piru. The Ventura County Medical Examiner determined she died from accidental drowning. After using dental records to identify her body, the office concluded that Rivera had no drugs or alcohol in her system nor any disease at the time of death, although a full autopsy including a toxicology report, is still pending, according to Deadline

Read Amber Riley’s Instagram tribute to Naya Rivera below.

Best duets on the show! PERIODT! Couldn’t tell us shxt 😂 Honorable mention, Troubletones, @heatherrelizabethh and @littlelengies 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another. - There was never competition, or shade, or intimidation with us. Just pure adoration and mutual respect. You deserved better. You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times! - Favorite Naya Moment: tour bus to London, Naya greasing her scalp with Doo Gro oil, a plastic cap and a silk bonnet 😂 my sister said “oh Naya you blackity black black” we burst out into laughter! We needed it too because we just wanted to get home to our families. We were alike in that way. We love hard, and protect our own, and we don’t take no shit from anyone (Kevin is literally the byproduct of US 😂) We can either slice you with our words, or bring you comfort with that same breath. Dealer’s choice. I say your name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory. - We are working as a cast and crew and a family to come together and show love, and it’s all because of you. Your presence brought so much excitement, so much passion, so much joy, and in your absence you’re STILL holding us accountable and getting us together. I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel. Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for. - Please keep Naya’s family in your prayers. Please be mindful of the things you say to them or messages you send. If it’s anything beyond condolences and words of encouragement, keep it to yourself. All they need is love and good energy and support right now. We clear? Cool. Thank you 🙏🏾

Photo Credit: Lester Cohen / Contributor

