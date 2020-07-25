Amber Riley Shares How She Pays Tribute To Friend Naya Rivera Every Day

Actress Amber Riley is letting everyone know how she keeps Naya Rivera’s legacy alive.

In a touching tribute she posted on her social media on Thursday (July 23), Riley shared a slideshow of photos featuring the two of them together, beginning her caption claiming the two of them had the “best duets” while co-starring on Glee.

"Miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera," she wrote. "I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another."

Riley also claimed there was never any competition between the two of them, writing it was all "just pure adoration and mutual respect.”

"You deserved better,” she added. “You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times!"

According to Riley, she and Rivera were alike in many ways.

"We love hard, and protect our own, and we don’t take no s**t from anyone," she wrote. "We can either slice you with our words, or bring you comfort with that same breath. Dealer’s choice."

As for how she tributes Rivera daily: "I say your name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory [Monteith].”

"Your presence brought so much excitement, so much passion, so much joy, and in your absence you’re STILL holding us accountable and getting us together," Riley continued. "I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel. Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for."

On Tuesday, July 13, Naya Rivera’s body was found floating in Lake Piru. The Ventura County Medical Examiner determined she died from accidental drowning. After using dental records to identify her body, the office concluded that Rivera had no drugs or alcohol in her system nor any disease at the time of death, although a full autopsy including a toxicology report, is still pending, according to Deadline.

Read Amber Riley’s Instagram tribute to Naya Rivera below.