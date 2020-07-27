Oprah Winfrey’s ‘O’ Magazine Going Digital At The End Of 2020

Oprah Winfrey’s magazine will cease print production after its December 2020 issue and go digital, its publishers say.

A rep for Hearst Magazines which publishes the O, The Oprah Magazine told Entertainment Tonight in a statement that the monthly publication wants to become “more digitally-centric.”

"As the brand celebrates 20 years of O, The Oprah Magazine, we’re thinking about what’s next, but again the partnership and the brand are not going away," the official statement read. "This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally-centric."

The media and business mogul confirmed in a statement to the outlet that she is proud of what the O Magazine team has accomplished for its readers for the last 20 years.

"I look forward to the next step in our evolution," Winfrey added.