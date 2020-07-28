Loni Love Reveals How She Feels About Tamera Mowry Leaving 'The Real'

Tamera Mowry recently announced that she'll be ending her run as co-host of The Real, where she's held a chair since the show's start in 2013. Now, her co-host and good friend Loni Love, who's also been on the talk show since day one, reveals how she feels about Mowry's unexpected departure.

RELATED: Black Love: Tavior Mowry, Tia And Tamera’s Baby Brother, Is Engaged!

"It's bittersweet," Loni told E! News. "But the thing is that Tamera wants to move on and do other things. So when she told me, I'm, you know, 100 percent in support of that."

She also joked that she was going to "kidnap" her friend and co-host so she couldn't leave.

Love and Mowry are both original hosts of the show, which launched in 2013, along with Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai. Tamar Braxton also co-hosted from 2013 until 2016, and, most recently, Amanda Seales did a short stint.