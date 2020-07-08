Tyler Perry To Pay For Funeral Of The Little Girl Fatally Shot Near Rayshard Brooks’ Memorial

After offering to pay for Rayshard Brooks’ funeral expenses, as well as the college education of his four children, Tyler Perry has now offered the same services for Secoriea Turner, an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot near his memorial site on Saturday (July 4).

“I’m outraged today because I’d rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner’s college than her funeral,” the media mogul said in a statement to People. “When does this end?”

Secoriea Turner was shot while she was riding in a car with her mother and a friend as they were trying to pull into a parking lot. The little girl was later pronounced dead at Atlanta Medical Center.

"You shot and killed a baby. Enough is enough,” said Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during the official news conference on July 5.