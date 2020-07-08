Tyler Perry To Pay For Funeral Of The Little Girl Fatally Shot Near Rayshard Brooks’ Memorial

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
After offering to pay for Rayshard Brooks’ funeral expenses, as well as the college education of his four children, Tyler Perry has now offered the same services for Secoriea Turner, an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot near his memorial site on Saturday (July 4).
“I’m outraged today because I’d rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner’s college than her funeral,” the media mogul said in a statement to People. “When does this end?”
Secoriea Turner was shot while she was riding in a car with her mother and a friend as they were trying to pull into a parking lot. The little girl was later pronounced dead at Atlanta Medical Center.
"You shot and killed a baby. Enough is enough,” said Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during the official news conference on July 5.
In the same news conference, Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant said that the driver was confronted by a group of armed individuals who blocked the closed area of the memorial site, later opening fire and striking the car multiple times.
"We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks. We ain't got nothing to do with that. [We're] innocent. We didn't mean no harm. My baby didn't mean no harm," said Charmaine Turner, Secoriea’s mother, during the conference.
Rayshard Brooks was killed by former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe in a Wendy’s parking lot on June 12 after falling asleep in his car in the drive-thru.
Rolfe is charged with 11 counts, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Devin Brosnan, the second officer on the scene, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath.
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images and courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)
