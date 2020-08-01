Gabrielle Union Blasts Terry Crews For Attempting To ‘Discredit And Malign’ Her

Terry Crews has issued an apology to Gabrielle Union for not publicly supporting her following her departure from America’s Got Talent and the subsequent racism allegations she levelled against NBC.



In the days following her exit from the talent competition show, Crews appeared to distance himself very quickly amid Union’s battle with the network. Appearing on Spotify’s Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast, Union slammed the actor for going on a press tour to gush about his experience as host of AGT. His appearance on the Today specifically show was meant to “discredit and malign” her character, Union said, per Deadline.



“You don’t have to do a press tour where your sole objective is to discredit and malign me. You know, I’ve been in Hollywood a very long time. There’s very little that surprises me, but that was very disappointing for sure,” she said.



“People hit me all day long and are like, what’s happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability — which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door.” Union said. “I don’t know if that’s the motivation.”



She referred to Crews’ recent criticism of Black Lives Matter and tweets warning about the rise of Black Supremacy, noting that his seemingly anti-Black stance as of late makes clear that he was not her ally while on the show.



“Based on his recent actions, do you really think Terry Crews was an ally, was helpful, was a sounding board? I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it’s not solidarity.”



When the White Chicks star caught wind of her latest remarks, he took to Twitter to fire off an apology to Union directly.



“This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union. If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in,” Crews wrote. Adding, “I'm sorry, @itsgabrielleu.”



Meanwhile, NBC’s investigation into Union’s accusations of racism concluded that she was not the victim of discrimination.



“At the end of the day, the work that I am doing to make sure that NBC is a more fair and equitable place of employment will benefit you (Crews) as well,” Union said on Hill’s podcast this week. “So it’s OK to eat your cereal and let me do my thing and get out of the way. If you’re not going to help, then get out of the way. If you don’t feel financially comfortable, or spiritually comfortable or you flat out disagree, but at the end of the day he will benefit from a safer, more equitable workplace from what I stuck my neck out to do and got fired for, you know? Instead of actively working against progress.”

