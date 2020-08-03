Simone Biles Makes It Instagram Official With NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Photos of the pair were shared on the social media platform as the two new lovebirds showed off a little PDA.

Olympic Gold-medalist Simone Biles has confirmed her new relationship with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens on Instagram.

“It’s just us,” Biles, 23, captioned in the snapshots with Owens, 25, who also leaned in to give a sweet kiss on her neck.

Owens returned the favor resharing the photos on his Instagram story.

Speculation of the couple's budding relationship started last month after Biles confirmed her breakup with fitness influencer Stacey Ervin Jr. in her August cover story for Vogue explaining that the former couple decided to go their separate ways after three years of dating.

Biles hinted that a new relationship was on the horizon with Owens after she teased a photo of the two on her Instagram story last month.

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," the four-time gold medalist said. "But it was for the best.”