Watch The Epic Trailer For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Power may have ended but the legacy continues with Power Book II: Ghost.

The new trailer just dropped and it looks like the sequel is not going to disappoint.

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), who is struggling with his father’s death (Ghost played by Omari Hardwick) and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), being behind bars.



In order to maintain his inheritance, Tariq is attending an Ivy League university. However, he’s soon caught up in the family business.



The sequel includes Method Man as Davis MacLean, his mother’s lawyer, and Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, the head of another drug family.

In addition to Power Book II: Ghost, other chapters for the spin-off will include: Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.

Executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent, Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Starz on September 6.



Watch the trailer below: