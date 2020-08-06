Kandi Burruss Gives Husband A Social Distancing Surprise For His Birthday

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Kandi Burruss is trying to one-up her husband on epic birthday gifts. After Todd Tucker gave Burruss a social distancing themed birthday party in May, Burruss returned the favor on a whole different level with a quarantine party this month that included an added bonus.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star brought in dancers to perform in glass boxes for Tucker’s 47th birthday. She shared clips of the social distancing party on her Instagram story.
"When you want to have dancers, but you want to have it COVID-free," she says in the clip.
Burruss, 44, also uploaded a few birthday shout outs for Tucker.
"The birthday boy had a great time last night! " she captioned in her post on Wednesday (August 5).
Others in attendance at the birthday bash included newlyweds Deelishis and Raymond Santana as well as Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost.
In the latest social distancing fashion, all party-goers sported masks.
In another Instagram birthday tribute, Burruss uploaded a heartfelt video message to honor Tucker on his special day.
"Happy Birthday babe!!!! I love you so much [Todd Tucker]! You get better every year & Im enjoying every minute of growing with you,” she said. “You’re a genius babe! You keep life interesting with all of your bright ideas & you make my heart smile. Enjoy your day my love!"
(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
