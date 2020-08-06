Kandi Burruss Gives Husband A Social Distancing Surprise For His Birthday

Kandi Burruss is trying to one-up her husband on epic birthday gifts. After Todd Tucker gave Burruss a social distancing themed birthday party in May, Burruss returned the favor on a whole different level with a quarantine party this month that included an added bonus.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star brought in dancers to perform in glass boxes for Tucker’s 47th birthday. She shared clips of the social distancing party on her Instagram story.

"When you want to have dancers, but you want to have it COVID-free," she says in the clip.

