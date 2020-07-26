Kandi Burruss Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter's Socially-Distanced Graduation, And Reveals Where She's Going To College

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 21: Riley Burruss and Kandi Burruss attend 2018 Kandi Cares Foundation Thanksgiving Blessings Fall Fest at Our House on November 21, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Riley Burruss is moving on to big things!

Kandi Burruss is a proud mama! 

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posted a video to her Instagram stories of her daughter Riley Burruss' high school graduation — which was held in a COVID-safe way on the school's football field, with the graduates in their red caps and gowns standing six feet apart from each other.

"I lucked up and got a seat right in front of Riley!!!!!" the excited reality star and entrepreneur captioned her video.

She also revealed that Riley will be going to college at NYU this fall. Of course, given the uncertainty of COVID-19's impact on school openings, it's possible that Riley's freshman year will be spent in Atlanta. The city's HBCUs recently announced that all fall classes will be virtual, and campuses will remain closed in anticipation of rising COVID cases.

Riley shared her own Instagram post thanking her mom for getting her this far. "So blessed to have received an amazing education, and special thanks to my amazing mom who is the reason I will be going to my dream school," she wrote. "Wishing all other members of the class of 2020 the best during such a hard time. NYU here I come."

