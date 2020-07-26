Kandi Burruss Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter's Socially-Distanced Graduation, And Reveals Where She's Going To College

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posted a video to her Instagram stories of her daughter Riley Burruss ' high school graduation — which was held in a COVID-safe way on the school's football field, with the graduates in their red caps and gowns standing six feet apart from each other.

She also revealed that Riley will be going to college at NYU this fall. Of course, given the uncertainty of COVID-19's impact on school openings, it's possible that Riley's freshman year will be spent in Atlanta. The city's HBCUs recently announced that all fall classes will be virtual, and campuses will remain closed in anticipation of rising COVID cases.

Riley shared her own Instagram post thanking her mom for getting her this far. "So blessed to have received an amazing education, and special thanks to my amazing mom who is the reason I will be going to my dream school," she wrote. "Wishing all other members of the class of 2020 the best during such a hard time. NYU here I come."