Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Announce Pregnancy With Jaw-Dropping Photo

attends the 2018 Warner Music Group Pre- Grammy Celebration at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on January 25, 2018 in New York City.

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Announce Pregnancy With Jaw-Dropping Photo

The couple is expecting their first child!

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Congrats are in order for Gucci Mane and Keisha Ka'oir! The couple is expecting their first child, and Keisha shared the news on Instagram — with a jaw-dropping photo of her baby bump.

RELATED: Keyshia Ka'oir's Blue Lamborghini Has Custom 'Mrs.Davis1017' Wheels

The reality star and style icon announced her pregnancy in a big way, showing off her growing belly in sexy black lingerie. She also added a cheeky caption, "I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics":

Gucci also shared the news on his own Insta, with a different sexy photo of his pregnant wife, captioned, “My wife pregnant my life is great."

This is the first child for the couple, who have been married since 2017, but both have children from previous relationships. Gucci (real name, Radric Delantic Davis) shares 13-year-old son, Keitheon, with ex Sheena Evans. Keisha also has children from a previous relationship, but has chosen to keep them out of the spotlight. “Gucci and I both have children,” she told The Breakfast Club. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC