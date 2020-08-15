Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Announce Pregnancy With Jaw-Dropping Photo

Congrats are in order for Gucci Mane and Keisha Ka'oir! The couple is expecting their first child, and Keisha shared the news on Instagram — with a jaw-dropping photo of her baby bump.

The reality star and style icon announced her pregnancy in a big way, showing off her growing belly in sexy black lingerie. She also added a cheeky caption, "I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics":