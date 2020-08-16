Anthony Anderson Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Anthony Anderson just became more Hollywood official!

The Black-ish star was awarded his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Friday (August 14), just one day before another milestone—his 50th birthday.

“Today was a GREAT day!” he captioned in his Instagram post. “Dreams do come true! Those dreams are made possible thru faith, hard work, patience and sacrifice! I want to thank everyone that’s been a part of my journey thus far.”