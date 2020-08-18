Maya Rudolph On Possibly Returning To ‘SNL’ To Play Kamala Harris

During last year’s Democratic primary, former Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph returned to the popular show for her hilarious Senator Kamala Harris impressions.

Now, it appears Rudolph might be a fixture on the show, at least until the general election in November and, hopefully, for the next four to eight years.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rudolph discussed the possibility of playing Harris, who she has never met, on the regular.



“I think there's a collective excitement about this. It’s a spot of positivity and hope and some good news, so it feels nice to be associated with that. But I also feel like such a lazy cheater, because I didn’t do anything. I'm not running. I don't have to do anything but be the same fool I was. She's doing all the hard work,” she said.

As for being attached to a public figure the way Alec Baldwin is for his Trump impressions, the 48-year-old said, “I’ve never really had to do that before! Over the years, I’ve had to watch people come back and forth, but I’ve never been in a position like Alec Baldwin — who doesn’t even work there but is there every week. I don’t know what this means. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen — nor does anybody else.”



On if she has heard from Lorne Michaels, the creator and producer of SNL, Rudolph said, “He sent me a GIF of myself, as Kamala, in sunglasses, sipping a cocktail and saying, “Oh no.” That really made me laugh.”

Rudolph left SNL in 2007 but has returned for special appearances over the years.

See her last year as Sen. Kamala Harris in the clip below: