Natalia Bryant Shares Touching Memories Of Late Dad Kobe Bryant In Touching Birthday Message

In memory of her father Kobe Bryant, 17-year-old Natalia Bryant posted a heartfelt Instagram message Sunday (August 23),, on what would have been the late basketball superstar’s 42nd birthday.

“Happy Birthday Dad. I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always. Always, Slim,” she wrote.

The Instagram post included a picture of Kobe holding Natalia, his eldest daughter, when she was a baby. Natalia sports a face painting of Elmo on her cheek, as father and daughter look adoringly at each other with wide smiles.

