Justin Bieber And Chance The Rapper Make A Big Donation To Fans

Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper recently collaborated on new song “Holy” and then offered fans some divine help during these tough times during the pandemic.

People reports that across social media accounts on Thursday (Sept 24), Bieber and Chance shared messages calling for fans to tell them about how the pandemic has impacted their livelihoods because they’re giving away $250,000.

RELATED LINK: Justin Bieber Congratulates Roddy Rich After 'The Box' Beats 'Yummy' On Billboard

“Thanks for the love on Holy,” they said. “[We’re] partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times.” Tell us your story if you feel like sharing. To enter, drop your $cashtag & use #JBChanceHoly.”