Justin Bieber And Chance The Rapper Make A Big Donation To Fans

They partnered with Cash App to give out $250,000 due to the success of their new collaboration, ‘Holy.’

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Trey Alston

Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper recently collaborated on new song “Holy” and then offered fans some divine help during these tough times during the pandemic. 

People reports that across social media accounts on Thursday (Sept 24), Bieber and Chance shared messages calling for fans to tell them about how the pandemic has impacted their livelihoods because they’re giving away $250,000.

“Thanks for the love on Holy,” they said. “[We’re] partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times.” Tell us your story if you feel like sharing. To enter, drop your $cashtag & use #JBChanceHoly.”

Throughout the day, the duo gave away money to fans. Users shared screenshots of deposits in the amount of $500, providing much-needed support in a time where many are either out of work or are suffering other financial effects of the struggling economy. 

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

