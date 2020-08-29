Chadwick Boseman’s Heartbreaking Death Announcement Is The Most Liked Tweet In Twitter History

On Friday evening (August 28), Chadwick Boseman’s official Twitter account shared the tragic news that the Black Panther star had passed away of colon cancer. Now, that tweet has set a new record on Twitter.

The social media platform shared that the heartbreaking death announcement was the “Most liked tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King #WakandaForever.”

As of Saturday evening, the tweet garnered north of 5.9 million likes, 2 million retweets and was quoted 918.4 thousand times.