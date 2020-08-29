Chadwick Boseman’s Heartbreaking Death Announcement Is The Most Liked Tweet In Twitter History

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
On Friday evening (August 28), Chadwick Boseman’s official Twitter account shared the tragic news that the Black Panther star had passed away of colon cancer. Now, that tweet has set a new record on Twitter.
The social media platform shared that the heartbreaking death announcement was the “Most liked tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King #WakandaForever.”
As of Saturday evening, the tweet garnered north of 5.9 million likes, 2 million retweets and was quoted 918.4 thousand times.
Most liked Tweet ever.— Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020
A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP
"Fans are coming together on Twitter to celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman, and the Tweet sent from his account last night is now the most Liked Tweet of all time on Twitter," the company said in a statement. "Fans are also working to organize Black Panther Twitter watch parties using #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever, so Twitter has turned the original #BlackPanther emoji back on so fans can watch and talk about his legacy together."
Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday (August 28) at age 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer.
The South Carolina native left his mark by playing some of the most iconic Black figures in history, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up. He also played Black Panther in the Ryan Coogler-directed film and the Avengers franchise.
