Spike Lee Says Chadwick Boseman Did Not Mention Illness During Filming

Spike Lee is honoring Chadwick Boseman as a trooper after directing the late star in one of his final films, Da 5 Bloods.

The 63-year-old filmmaker said in an interview Saturday (Aug. 29) that he was unaware that the actor was battling colon cancer, according to Daily Mail.

“I never, ever suspected that anything was wrong. No one knew he was going through treatment, chemotherapy,” Lee recalled, speaking during his annual Brooklyn MJ virtual block party for Michael Jackson’s birthday.

