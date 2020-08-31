Chadwick Boseman Fans Petition To Replace Confederate Statue With One Of Him

Tributes to the late actor Chadwick Boseman have been pouring in across social media since the Black Panther star passed away August 28, but a group of fans have found a way to honor the late star.

Several petitions are circulating to replace a confederate statue in Anderson, South Carolina — Boseman's hometown — with one commemorating the actor.

"Upon the release of his film Black Panther, Mr. Boseman took it upon himself to rent out a theatre in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina to show the film for free," one of the petitions, with over 13,000 signatures, reads. "So that young boys and girls could be inspired by the film without the financial barrier. Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him."

"We must move past the tragedies of our past in this nation and celebrate new heroes," the petition continues. "Mr. Boseman is a hero to this nation but more importantly a hero to the town of Anderson. His legacy was one of excellence and equality. As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal."

It's not clear which specific Confederate statue folks are asking to take down. Unfortunately, according to the petition, the requests "gained no traction due to current South Carolina law," but perhaps that will change now that the ask is to replace the statue with one of Boseman.

The celebrated actor died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman had not spoken publicly about his illness prior to his death.