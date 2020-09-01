Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance During Brandy And Monica’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle

In an epic face-off between two R&B icons, Brandy and Monica, during the Monday night (Aug. 31) Verzuz battle the two musical phenoms put on an electric show with more than 1.2 million viewers tuning in.

Kicking it off, the duo’s set had an unexpected virtual surprise from Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The California senator stopped by on the screen behind them showing her support for Verzuz’partnership with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign.

"I just wanted to thank you ladies, you queens, you stars," Harris said. "Thank you for doing this for When We All Vote. It’s so important for everyone. You both used your voice in such a powerful way, and an extension of our voices is our vote."