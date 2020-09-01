Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance During Brandy And Monica’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
In an epic face-off between two R&B icons, Brandy and Monica, during the Monday night (Aug. 31) Verzuz battle the two musical phenoms put on an electric show with more than 1.2 million viewers tuning in.
Kicking it off, the duo’s set had an unexpected virtual surprise from Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The California senator stopped by on the screen behind them showing her support for Verzuz’partnership with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign.
RELATED: Brandy And Monica Verzuz Battle Is Happening And Twitter Is Losing It
"I just wanted to thank you ladies, you queens, you stars," Harris said. "Thank you for doing this for When We All Vote. It’s so important for everyone. You both used your voice in such a powerful way, and an extension of our voices is our vote."
Responding to Harris’ guest appearance Monica stressed the need for going to the polls and casting your ballot.
RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris: 5 Things To Know About Joe Biden's Running Mate
"We understand the importance of people getting out and voting right now," Monica added. "And they feel so helpless right now, but that's how you help yourself, help your community, help your brothers and sisters."
Brandy and Monica's Verzuz is the second girls-only battle following Erykah Badu and Jill Scott soulful meet-up back in May.
(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS