McDonald’s To Name Burger After Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott loves Mickey D’s so much that the fast food restaurant is naming a burger in his honor.

It will be the first time in 30 years that the chain has listed the name of a celebrity on its menu. The first was the “McJordan,” named for basketball legend Michael Jordan. That is set to change on Sept. 8, when the Grammy Award-nominated Houston rapper will have his name on the Quarter Pounder with Cheese. His version, however, will come with bacon, lettuce, pickles, onions, medium fries, a packet of BBQ sauce and a Sprite – the Travis Scott Meal, according to Business Insider.

For a limited time, consumers can purchase what is reportedly one of Scott’s favorite meals for $6.

McDonald’s confirmed it had reached a partnership with Scott and his record label, Cactus Jack, in a tweet, where the restaurant said the deal will run from Tuesday until Oct. 4. The company followed up with a written statement to CNN.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald's meal, no matter who you are,” Morgan Flatley, McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, said in the statement. “We’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald's near you starting next week.”

In addition to the meal deal, McDonald’s said Cactus Jack had also designed custom t-shirts for McDonald’s employees to wear during the promotion.

“I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” Scott also said in a written statement, according to CNN. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds.”

While the promotion runs, McDonald's and Scott are said to be exploring opportunities to give back by supporting some charitable organizations.