Wendy Williams Teases New Mystery Man During Hamptons Vacation

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Teases New Mystery Man During Hamptons Vacation

She posted a photo of her new beau on Instagram.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Wendy Williams might have a new relationship on the horizon. 

After splitting up from ex-husband Kevin Hunter, the multi-talented talk show host has been playing the field as far as dating is concerned, teasing a number of suitors to her social media followers. Now, she’s auditioning a brand new beau.

Williams posted a selfie of herself and her new mystery man on her Instagram on Friday (September 4), strategically cropping the image so we can’t really tell who he is. 

RELATED: Can You See It? Wendy Williams Biopic ‘The Hot Topic’ Casts Its Lead

“I’m happy in the Hamptons with my special FOR Labor Day weekend,” she captioned in her post. “He’s hot …. Caror!??”

Only time and tell on who Williams’ new love interest is!

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC