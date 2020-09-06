Wendy Williams Teases New Mystery Man During Hamptons Vacation

Wendy Williams might have a new relationship on the horizon.

After splitting up from ex-husband Kevin Hunter, the multi-talented talk show host has been playing the field as far as dating is concerned, teasing a number of suitors to her social media followers. Now, she’s auditioning a brand new beau.

Williams posted a selfie of herself and her new mystery man on her Instagram on Friday (September 4), strategically cropping the image so we can’t really tell who he is.

RELATED: Can You See It? Wendy Williams Biopic ‘The Hot Topic’ Casts Its Lead

“I’m happy in the Hamptons with my special FOR Labor Day weekend,” she captioned in her post. “He’s hot …. Caror!??”