Gabrielle Union Never Felt ‘More Powerful’ Working With A Black Woman Photographer For The First Time In Her Career

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Gabrielle Union is currently on the cover of Women’s Health magazine. While she opens up about coping with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests, the 47-year-old actress was also pleasantly surprised about what happened for the first time in her career after shooting with a Black female photographer.
In a September 8 sit down with Good Morning America, Union explained, "I don't think I've ever felt more powerful. It was the first time shooting a cover with a Black female photographer and I've been in the business 25 years -- so it's unfortunate that it took that long to happen, but it just felt so empowering to be shot by a Black woman."
Famed photographer Raven B was behind the lens.
She also revealed, it was “the first time I wore my own hair -- no wigs or clips or weaves or anything just my own natural curls and I felt so amazing -- I was fully in my body and I felt like my most authentic self."
RELATED: Gabrielle Union's Firing Sparks Investigation Into 'America's Got Talent'
See the cover below:
On a funny note, Union also said her and Dwyane Wade’s kids are back to school via virtual learning like most of the country. However, Zaya Wade is shutting down any help from her parents, "Zaya trusts neither of us to help her with her homework -- and we're like we're pretty smart. She does not ask us."
Watch the interview with Good Morning America below:
Photo Credit: Twitter
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS