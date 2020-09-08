Gabrielle Union Never Felt ‘More Powerful’ Working With A Black Woman Photographer For The First Time In Her Career

Gabrielle Union is currently on the cover of Women’s Health magazine. While she opens up about coping with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests, the 47-year-old actress was also pleasantly surprised about what happened for the first time in her career after shooting with a Black female photographer.

In a September 8 sit down with Good Morning America, Union explained, "I don't think I've ever felt more powerful. It was the first time shooting a cover with a Black female photographer and I've been in the business 25 years -- so it's unfortunate that it took that long to happen, but it just felt so empowering to be shot by a Black woman."



Famed photographer Raven B was behind the lens.

She also revealed, it was “the first time I wore my own hair -- no wigs or clips or weaves or anything just my own natural curls and I felt so amazing -- I was fully in my body and I felt like my most authentic self."

RELATED: Gabrielle Union's Firing Sparks Investigation Into 'America's Got Talent'



See the cover below: