Watch: Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's Daughters In Adorable TikTok Video

It has been nearly eight months since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant but his daughters are still managing to find joy. Their latest video on TikTok will bring a smile to your face.

Natalia, 17, Bianka Bella, 3, and 14-month-old Capri Kobe hopped on the WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu’s Tik Tok account to clap along to Sean Paul's "Temperature," which was a massive hit in 2005. They also pulled out some salt shakers.

Ionsecu captioned the video with, "Salt shakin saturdayzzzz with my girlz,"



The adorable video has over 210,000 likes.

Watch below: