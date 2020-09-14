Watch: Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's Daughters In Adorable TikTok Video

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
It has been nearly eight months since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant but his daughters are still managing to find joy. Their latest video on TikTok will bring a smile to your face.
Natalia, 17, Bianka Bella, 3, and 14-month-old Capri Kobe hopped on the WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu’s Tik Tok account to clap along to Sean Paul's "Temperature," which was a massive hit in 2005. They also pulled out some salt shakers.
Ionsecu captioned the video with, "Salt shakin saturdayzzzz with my girlz,"
The adorable video has over 210,000 likes.
Watch below:
@sabrina_ionescu20
Salt shakin saturdayzzzz with my girlz♬ original sound - sabrina_ionescu20
Kobe, their daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks.
Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter company in the crash. According to the Los Angeles Times, the complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter. The lawsuit alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS