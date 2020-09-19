‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Star Sukihana Gets Engaged On Instagram Live

Sukihana, of Love & Hip Hop Miami, just got engaged.

During a cute and surprising moment on Instagram Live, Sukihana was overcome with emotion after her boyfriend, who goes by "killbill3___" on IG, officially popped the question.

Surrounded by her children and new fiancé, Sukihana was elated after the ring was placed on her finger and said she never thought she’d become someone’s wife.

“It seems like good girls get the short end of the stick,” she said during the livestream.

Sukihana also joked that her lyrics can no longer be as dirty and she’ll have to leave “the City Girls raps alone.”

Congrats are in order for Sukihana and her soon-to-be hubby!