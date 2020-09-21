Watch Zendaya’s Emotional Emmy Speech

Last night (September 20), Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest person to win an Emmy for outstanding actress in a drama series. The 24-year-old also delivered a powerful speech.

Zendaya won for her performance as Rue Bennett’s Euphoria. In her virtual speech she said, “I’m really, really nervous. Okay. Oh gosh. I just want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category, I admire you all so much, this is pretty crazy — I don’t really cry, whew!"

She also shouted out the cast and crew, including the show’s creator Sam Levinson, "I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do. And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you're my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud."

Zendaya closed with some inspiring words that we all needed to hear, "I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

Watch the full speech below: