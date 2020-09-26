Keke Palmer Blasts Tory Lanez In Lengthy Instagram Post

Tory Lanez's surprise Friday night drop of his "response" to allegations he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, in the form of a diss track, didn't go over too well on the internet. And the latest to hold him to task is Keke Palmer.

The actress and activist posted a lengthy message to Lanez on Instagram, accusing him of being "narcissistic and toxic" with the way he's handled the situation.

"It feels the opposite of accountable, almost seems narcissistic and I think toxic if we as a society say it’s okay. I don’t wish bad on anyone!" Keke wrote. "People make mistakes and can grow from them. However, not at the expense of someone who was put in a victimizing situation. Idk .. It’s not my situation but I just wanted to say that cause I know how it can feel when people don’t believe you."

She continued, "A person can not say they love you and want to make amends with you but then put you in situations where you can get ATTACKED. That’s toxic behavior."

See Keke's post, below: