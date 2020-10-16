Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Yara Shahidi And More Voice New ‘Paw Patrol’ Movie

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
A star-studded cast is slated to voice characters in the new Paw Patrol movie. The new cast of Paw Patrol: The Movie was announced on Thursday (October 15) and includes Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Dax Shepard and Jimmy Kimmel, among others.
Onscreen sisters and Black-ish co-stars Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin will also be a part of the Paramount Pictures project.
RELATED: Tyler Perry Funds $500K Effort To Mobilize Black Voters In Florida
Many of the stars announced will lend their voices to new characters written for the film. The recurring cast includes dogs Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye and will be heavily featured in the movie.
🎬Announcing an all-star cast for the upcoming animated feature film, PAW Patrol: The Movie, Coming August 2021 🐶— PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) October 15, 2020
☆ Iain Armitage
☆ Marsai Martin
☆ Will Brisbin
☆ Jimmy Kimmel
☆ Randall Park
☆ Tyler Perry
☆ Yara Shahidi
☆ Dax Shepard
☆ Kim Kardashian West pic.twitter.com/pA6BrTTxkG
Paw Patrol: The Movie is slated for an August 2021 release. Kim Kardashian tweeted about her excitement about being in the film.
"I'm officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We're On A Roll!!!" she tweeted on Thursday.
I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!! 🐶 🦴 🐾 https://t.co/PpMW6jBx54— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 15, 2020
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co, Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic
