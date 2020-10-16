Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Yara Shahidi And More Voice New ‘Paw Patrol’ Movie

A star-studded cast is slated to voice characters in the new Paw Patrol movie. The new cast of Paw Patrol: The Movie was announced on Thursday (October 15) and includes Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Dax Shepard and Jimmy Kimmel, among others.

Onscreen sisters and Black-ish co-stars Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin will also be a part of the Paramount Pictures project.

Many of the stars announced will lend their voices to new characters written for the film. The recurring cast includes dogs Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye and will be heavily featured in the movie.