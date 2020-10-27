Serena Williams' Daughter's Qai Qai Doll Is Officially For Sale

Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia give an interview after her win against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles final match during the Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 12, 2020. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Olympia Ohanian’s toy was a huge hit on Instagram.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The Qai Qai doll began to get tons of buzz after Sernea Williams gave the doll to her daughter Olympia Ohanian and created an Instagram account. Over 157,000 followers later, the doll is now available at Amazon.com.

On Oct. 15, Williams announced the news on Instagram, "When we first opened @RealQaiQai's account on Instagram two years ago, it was just supposed to be an inside joke. But we've come to realize that Qai Qai could be the beginning of a new kind of toy story, and one that we're excited to help bring to life so our daughter and millions of other children can see and play with more toys that look like them."

“But where can I buy my own Qai Qai?!" is a question me and @alexisohanian have been asked countless times by family, friends, and (literally!!) thousands of people on the internet. When we first opened @RealQaiQai's account on Instagram two years ago, it was just supposed to be an inside joke, but we've come to realize that Qai Qai could be the beginning of a new kind of toy story, and one that we're excited to help bring to life so our daughter and millions of other children can see and play with more toys that look like them. So THANK YOU to every adult who's joined us in choosing to be a kid again and allowing themselves to laugh with and be inspired by this incredible little doll. Starting today, you can bring Qai Qai home to your daughters, sons, nieces, nephews, and anyone else who likes to boss up!! Amazon link in my bio. This is just the beginning!! ❤️❤️

There is even more backstory to the doll. Back in January of 2019, Williams said it was important for Olympia’s first doll to be a Black doll, "Qai Qai is a doll I got for her. I wanted her to have a Black doll. Growing up, I didn't have that many opportunities to have black dolls. And I was just thinking, like, I want her first doll to be Black.”

She continued, "And her heritage, obviously she's mixed, she's Caucasian and Black, but I feel like that was her first doll and I said her second doll would be Caucasian. I definitely want to always teach her love and teach her just that humans should always have love for each other, no matter what colour they are.” 

The doll is now available for $29.99 at Amazon.com.

(Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

