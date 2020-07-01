Here’s The Status Of Phaedra Parks’ Return To ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Taping the 13th season of Real Housewives of Atlanta is reportedly in limbo due to the coronavirus.

However, there are slots to fill after news broke that Eva Marcille is reportedly leaving the reality series and NeNe Leakes’ is questioning whether she wants to return after a drama-filled season 12.



But one former cast member might be making a return — celebrity lawyer Phaedra Parks.



When asked about her possible return to the popular Bravo franchise, Parks told PEOPLE, "Well, keep hope alive.”



When asked if she regretted the incendiary accusations against Kandi Burruss which reportedly got her fired, she said, “What’s meant to happen will happen. They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground. I can’t regret anything, but I know it was destined to happen.”

RELATED: Kenya Moore Reveals More Details About Her Divorce From Marc Daly



Parks is currently starring on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition with her boyfriend rapper and actor Medina Islam. The couple have been dating since March 2019.

WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition airs July 2 at 9 p.m. ET.



Watch the trailer below: