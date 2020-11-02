Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo In Honor Of Son Jack

To keep the memory of her late son Jack with her at all times, Chrissy Teigen has gotten a tattoo in his honor. The 34-year-old revealed the heartfelt tribute on Halloween, following her unexpected pregnancy loss in late September.

Teigen shared the photo of the new tattoo which features Jack’s name written in cursive script on her wrist.

