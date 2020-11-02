Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo In Honor Of Son Jack

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
To keep the memory of her late son Jack with her at all times, Chrissy Teigen has gotten a tattoo in his honor. The 34-year-old revealed the heartfelt tribute on Halloween, following her unexpected pregnancy loss in late September.
Teigen shared the photo of the new tattoo which features Jack’s name written in cursive script on her wrist.
According to People, Los Angeles-based artist Winter Stone is behind Teigen’s new ink, along with a few other meaningful family tattoos that she and husband John Legend have. The mom and former model also has a tattoo which reads “John – Luna – Miles," to honor her husband and their daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2. Legend has a matching tattoo with the names, “Chrissy – Luna – Miles.”
In late October, Teigen shared a touching essay on Medium as a way to “come back to real life” following her devastating loss. Opening up about her pregnancy experience she said that “Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see.”
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
