Chrissy Teigen Pens Emotional Essay About Miscarriage And Why She Shared Hospital Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffered a painful miscarraige last month. Teigen is now speaking out in a powerful and emotional essay.

The model and TV host wrote for Medium, "We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn't done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness."

She continued, "Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness."



Teiegn also opened up about the photos she posted, which she ridiculously received backlash for, "I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it."

Teigen explained John’s reaction to the photo, "He hated it. I could tell. It didn't make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after [son Miles Theodore, 2, and daughter Luna Simone]. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."