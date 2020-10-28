Chrissy Teigen Pens Emotional Essay About Miscarriage And Why She Shared Hospital Photos

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

“I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffered a painful miscarraige last month. Teigen is now speaking out in a powerful and emotional essay. 

The model and TV host wrote for Medium, "We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn't done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness."

She continued, "Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness."

Teiegn also opened up about the photos she posted, which she ridiculously received backlash for, "I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it."

Teigen explained John’s reaction to the photo, "He hated it. I could tell. It didn't make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after [son Miles Theodore, 2, and daughter Luna Simone]. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

Teigen announced on Sept. 30 that she and her Legend had lost their child, just days after posting that she was suffering pregnancy complications. The 34-year-old had been on bed rest and was suffering from bleeding for less than a month.

You can read Chrissy Teigen’s full essay here.  

