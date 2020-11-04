Cuteness Overload! Erica Mena Shares First Photos Of Her Baby Girl Safire Majesty

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Erica Mena is giving the world a first look at her baby girl, Safire Majesty. The Love & Hip Hop star shared a few pics of the adorable toddler on Instagram.
“The BEST part of 2020,” she captioned the post. “My Safire Majesty.”
RELATED: Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Welcome A Baby Girl And Share First Pics!
Mena and her husband, Love & Hip Hop co-star Safaree, welcomed Safire Majesty back in February. It was the first child for them both.
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS