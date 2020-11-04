Cuteness Overload! Erica Mena Shares First Photos Of Her Baby Girl Safire Majesty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Erica Mena attends the 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Cuteness Overload! Erica Mena Shares First Photos Of Her Baby Girl Safire Majesty

The reality star welcomed the child in February.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Erica Mena is giving the world a first look at her baby girl, Safire Majesty. The Love & Hip Hop star shared a few pics of the adorable toddler on Instagram.

“The BEST part of 2020,” she captioned the post. “My Safire Majesty.”

Mena and her husband, Love & Hip Hop co-star Safaree, welcomed Safire Majesty back in February. It was the first child for them both.

Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

