Jamie Foxx Creates Foundation To Honor His Sister

DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx’s sister, passed away Oct. 19 at the age of 36. Now her brother is keeping her memory alive by starting a foundation in her honor.

According to PEOPLE, on Saturday, October 14, the Oscar winner attended the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's virtual Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show. The event raised a “record-breaking $1.9 million dollars for the organization to help underwrite life-changing and life-saving research and medical care at Global’s affiliate facilities.”

As a tribute to Dixon, former American Idol contestant Philipp Phillips performed his 2012 song "Gone, Gone, Gone."



At the event, Foxx announced he was creating The DeOndra Dixon Fund in partnership with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

DeOndra, who had down syndrome, was the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

On October 25, Foxx wrote in a post with a beautiful photo of DeOndra, "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned.”

He continued, "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light.”

He also added, “I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me.”

