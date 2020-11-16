Tyler Perry Delivers Powerful Speech During People’s Choice Awards

During the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (Nov. 15), media mogul Tyler Perry was honored with the People’s Champion Award presented by Tiffany Haddish. The 51-year-old took the time to deliver a powerful speech that reminded everyone that they are “worthy of getting to [their] goal.”

His acceptance speech included a story where Perry recalled a time when an engineer helped him dig a well at his Atlanta home, People reports.

His People’s Champion recognition comes after opening Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre lot in Atlanta valued at $280 million where he films his own TV shows and movies.

“In this world, we're all digging wells. In our lives, we're digging wells. We're digging wells in relationships, where we put all this time and effort and energy, and sometimes it doesn't give us what we need,” Perry said. “We put all our time, energy and dreams in our business and it doesn't give us what we need or what we were after. But if you just keep digging, my God if you could just hear me right now, just keep digging.”