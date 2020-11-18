Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special Will Include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson And More

It’s the holiday season, which means Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas, is ready to bring us tons of joy. This year, Mariah is giving us Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

According to Deadline, guests will include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mixed-ish actress Mykal-Michelle Harris.

Musical guests will include Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. They will perform Carey’s 2010 song “Oh Santa!” with Mariah.

The special will air on Friday, Dec. 4, on AppleTV+. The show's soundtrack will exclusively be available on Apple Music Dec. 4, and all other platforms on Dec. 11.

Mariah celebrated the special with an image on Instagram and the caption, “Let's get festive!!!”