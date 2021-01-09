‘Completely In Love’: T.I. Pictured Holding Newborn Granddaughter

T.I. and Tiny Harris are both ecstatic about the birth of their first grandchild.

The Atlanta rapper posted an image of himself on Instagram while cradling his 24-year-old daughter Zonnique Pullins’ baby girl.

“Completely In Love. We’ve been blessed beyond measure time & time again. God is The Greatest. Message to da young hittas from Big Papa Tip….Live to Get old….it’s dope AF,” he wrote next to the pic.