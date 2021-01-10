Amber Riley Shares Plans For ‘Fun’ Wedding To Desean Black

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Amber Riley, the former Glee actress, is dishing out details about her plans to say “I do” to Desean Black.
The 34-year-old actress tells People that she plans to make it an absolutely unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance. “Weddings have always been absolutely fun,” she says.
Riley went on to explain that her mother is an event planner and she has had the chance to be a flower girl many times in past weddings. But when it comes to one thing that she says has to be on point -- it’s the music.
“You've got to have a bangin' DJ,” Riley says. “And I know so many artists. I want both a DJ and a band. You're celebrating bringing two lives together, celebrating love, celebrating a union. So the music, and the party, and the food trucks. It has to be hype. It has to be fun!”
Riley told fans about her engagement to Black in November.
“[The engagement] definitely took me by surprise, but he's wonderful,” she tells the outlet. “"He's a great man. My family loves him. Obviously, I love him.”
“It was always important to me to marry my friend and have a great partnership. And he's definitely both,” she continued. “And I'm just really excited. It's a little weird because we can't really plan anything [because of COVID], but I'd marry him in the backyard — I don't even need an elaborate wedding like that. But I do need the dress. It can be me, him, and the dress. That I need!”
