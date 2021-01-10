Amber Riley Shares Plans For ‘Fun’ Wedding To Desean Black

Amber Riley, the former Glee actress, is dishing out details about her plans to say “I do” to Desean Black.

The 34-year-old actress tells People that she plans to make it an absolutely unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance. “Weddings have always been absolutely fun,” she says.

RELATED: ‘Glee’ Star Amber Riley Describes Disturbing Encounter As A Trump Supporter Spit On Her Car

Riley went on to explain that her mother is an event planner and she has had the chance to be a flower girl many times in past weddings. But when it comes to one thing that she says has to be on point -- it’s the music.