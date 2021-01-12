50 Cent Questions Why His ‘Black Lives Matter’ IG Post Was Censored

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
50 Cent is known for his sometimes shocking and shady social media presence. But after footage of the Jan. 6 riot by violent Trump supporters in the U.S. Capitol went viral, the rapper decided to weigh in. This resulted in his Black Lives Matter posted being censored by Instagram.
50 shared a photo that many have posted showing the National Guard blocking Black Lives Matter protesters last June. The post is pointing out how prepared the National Guard was for peaceful Black Lives Matter protests but rioters with weapons and zip ties were able to easily storm the Capitol last week.
50 then posted a photo of the blurred, censored image, writing, “So the IG God’s don’t like my BLM post. 🤷🏽♂️i don’t know why this was against any rules.”
The post was temporarily censored because of “missing context,” according to Instagram.
According to USA Today, this photo, which is from a June 2 protest, was flagged because it was not at the U.S. Capitol, it was at the Lincoln Memorial. Nonetheless, the message of the post remains the same, law enforcement did not properly prepare for violent rioters at the Capitol because they were majority white.
