50 Cent Questions Why His ‘Black Lives Matter’ IG Post Was Censored

50 Cent is known for his sometimes shocking and shady social media presence. But after footage of the Jan. 6 riot by violent Trump supporters in the U.S. Capitol went viral, the rapper decided to weigh in. This resulted in his Black Lives Matter posted being censored by Instagram.

50 shared a photo that many have posted showing the National Guard blocking Black Lives Matter protesters last June. The post is pointing out how prepared the National Guard was for peaceful Black Lives Matter protests but rioters with weapons and zip ties were able to easily storm the Capitol last week.

See below: