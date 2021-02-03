BET And CBS NEWS Present ‘No Joke: Chris Rock and Gayle King’ Special

BET, in partnership with CBS News, announces a new exclusive special with comedian Chris Rock, “No Joke: Chris Rock and Gayle King,” premiering Thursday, February 4 at 10pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. The program will feature extended excerpts of Rock’s recent sit-down interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King from his home, and clips from his recently released special "Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut" (Netflix), in which the award-winning comedian, actor, director, producer and writer opens up about being bullied as a kid, racism in America, Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, divorce, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Rock goes deep when discussing his critically-acclaimed performance in the FX series “Fargo” where he plays the gangster, Loy Cannon -- a challenging and dramatic role he says he didn’t “have the gravitas” to deliver earlier in his career.