2021 Golden Globes Nominate Chadwick Boseman, Regina King and More

Black excellence is being celebrated with the announcement of the 2021 Golden Globes nominations. Eight Black actors for the 78th annual awards show are in the running in six out of 26 categories in TV and film.
Don Cheadle is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy for his role in Black Monday.
John Boyega has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Small Axe.
In the world of cinema, Daniel Kaluuya’s role in the Black Panther party film Judas and the Black Messiah and Leslie Odom, Jr.’s performance in One Night In Miami, has earned both actors nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.
Viola Davis and Andra Day’s performances have also earned nominations in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama category. Davis for her daring role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Day’s first acting role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
Regina King’s first directorial debut as the director One Night In Miami has placed her in the category for Best Director -- Motion Picture.
Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, received a posthumous nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama in his role in the Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Additionally, the powerful Black TV series Lovecraft Country made the nomination list for Best Television Series Drama and Disney Pixar’s Soul was nominated for Best Motion Picture -- Animated.
View the full list of 2021 Golden Globes nominees here.
The Golden Globes air on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC.
(Courtesy of Netflix)
