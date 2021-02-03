2021 Golden Globes Nominate Chadwick Boseman, Regina King and More

Black excellence is being celebrated with the announcement of the 2021 Golden Globes nominations. Eight Black actors for the 78th annual awards show are in the running in six out of 26 categories in TV and film.

Don Cheadle is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy for his role in Black Monday.

John Boyega has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Small Axe.

