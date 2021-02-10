‘The Best Man’ Limited Series Is Headed To Peacock Streaming Service

The classic film The Best Man is getting a new limited series installment.

According to Deadline, NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, has ordered a 10-episode series titled The Best Man: The Final Chapters.The movies' writer and director Malcolm D. Lee and former ‘Insecure’ executive producer Dayna Lynne North will be a part of the project.

Original star-studded cast members will return for the series including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. The series will follow Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as their relationships have evolved and past conflicts resurface.

RELATED: Taye Diggs Says 'The Best Man' Television Show Is Ready To Go

“We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years,” said Lee.

RELATED: 'The Best Man': What It Got Right (And Wrong) About Black Love

The original 1999 romantic comedy-drama movie, produced by Spike Lee, finds the old college friends reunited at a wedding. A Christmas-themed sequel ‘The Best Man Holiday’ was released in 2013.

Both films grossed nearly $114 million combined.

"Here we go! The band is back together!,” Lee says. “I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise."