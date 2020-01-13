Daniel Kaluuya Slams The Movie Industry In His Home Country Of England

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Daniel Kaluuya attends the "Queen & Slim" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Racism in show business is not just an issue in the United States.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Daniel Kaluuya got rave reviews for his performance in last year's Queen and Slim, but it hasn't been an easy journey for the British actor. In a recent interview, he slammed the film industry in his home country.

Kaluuya, whose parents are Ugandan, but he was born and raised in England, told The Sunday Times, “I was going for a lot of stuff [in England]. But I wasn’t getting roles because of the color of my skin. It wasn’t fair. It was a trap.”

He then told a disturbing story about an audition, “For example, I went up for this show. It was 10 rounds of auditions. There was me and a white guy for the lead. It was about aliens. And I realized as I was going to one audition that the other guy had been given an acting coach. They didn’t love me like they loved him.”

He continued, “In any other profession, that would be weird, but it was accepted in mine. It happened a few times, and I went, ‘Nah. I’m not an idiot.’”

Well, who knows where that white actor is now. Over the past few years, the 30-year-old has starred in 2017's Get Out, which earned him an Oscar nomination, the history-making Black Panther in 2018 and 2019's powerful Queen and Slim. He will reportedly star as Fred Hampton, the legendary Black Panther activist who was assassinated by the Chicago Police at 21 years old in 1969, in the biopic on his life. The film will reportedly be produced by Ryan Coogler

Daniel Kaluuya clearly has a long career ahead. 

 

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

