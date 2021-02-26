Vivica A. Fox Claps Back At Hater Tweeting ‘Find You Clothes That Fit’

Vivica A. Fox is not one for social media foolishness and recently had to put a troll in their place.

On Feb. 24, Fox appeared on Alfonso Riberio’s To Tell The Truth and was looking stunning in Bell Of California's blue leather dress. However, somebody had to hate.

That same night, a troll tweeted and tagged her with, “Next time on To Tell the Truth, I hope wardrobe can find you clothes that fit.”

According to Hollywood Life, in a now deleted tweet, Fox clapped back by writing, “Shut yo hating a** up!! B**ch I looked FABULOUS in blue and boots giving legs for days!! DONT HATE CAUSE U CANT! MKAY??”

All facts from Viv. See all the beauty below: