‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Phor And Girlfriend Nina Austin Confirm Baby News With Gender Reveal Post

Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast member Phor Brumfield and his girlfriend Nina Austin confirmed that they are expecting a baby with a creative gender reveal.

Phor posted a video Sunday (Feb. 28) on Instagram that shows the couple unzipping a black duffle bag — and the blue balloons that escaped indicate that they’re expecting a baby boy.

The happy couple looked overwhelmed with joy, as their friends who were gathered in the room screamed with excitement for them.

“Wow...I’m about to be a DADDY DADDY!!! it’s lit lil “P” on the way.. ( he go be a wilddddd boy)lol family is everything,” the reality star wrote in the caption, adding “p.s im going phor my little Girl next round.”