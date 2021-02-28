‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Phor And Girlfriend Nina Austin Confirm Baby News With Gender Reveal Post

Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast member Phor Brumfield and his girlfriend Nina Austin confirmed that they are expecting a baby with a creative gender reveal.
Phor posted a video Sunday (Feb. 28) on Instagram that shows the couple unzipping a black duffle bag — and the blue balloons that escaped indicate that they’re expecting a baby boy.
The happy couple looked overwhelmed with joy, as their friends who were gathered in the room screamed with excitement for them.
“Wow...I’m about to be a DADDY DADDY!!! it’s lit lil “P” on the way.. ( he go be a wilddddd boy)lol family is everything,” the reality star wrote in the caption, adding “p.s im going phor my little Girl next round.”
According to Atlanta Black Star, Phor and Nina announced their relationship in October 2020 on Instagram. The couple hinted in a Feb. 17 post that Nina was pregnant. In the intimate photo shoot, Nina revealed what appeared to be a slight baby bump.
(Photo by Phor via Instagram)
