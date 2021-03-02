‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby Of ‘RHOP’ Gives Birth To Second Child

Ashley Darby is officially a mother of two! The Real Housewives of Potomac star gave birth to her second child and announced the news via her Instagram stories on Tuesday (March 2).

“Hello my darlings,” Darby said in an update from her hospital bed with the newborn on her chest. “Thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes you sent to us. This is our sweet baby born today, he is absolutely incredible and amazing and we are over the moon excited.”

“This journey of motherhood just keeps on getting better,” she said. Darby didn’t share the baby boy’s name.