Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Gender Of Their Unborn Child

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, revealed the gender of their second child to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday (March 7). It was a joyous moment in an interview filled with heartbreaking revelations and shocking bombshells about the way Meghan was treated by the Royal Family apparatus.

On Valentine’s Day, the couple officially announced that they are expecting their second child, after releasing a black-and-white photo of them sitting near a tree with Meghan’s head on Harry’s lap and her hand resting on her baby bump.

Meghan gave her husband the honor of announcing that the couple is expecting a girl in the summertime. They are already parents to son Archie, who will turn two this May.