Stacey Dash Quits Politics, Former Fox News Contributor Apologizes for Being An ‘Angry, Conservative, Black Woman’

Clueless and Mo’ Money actress Stacey Dash found a new career being the “angry, conservative, Black woman” and she is now apologizing.

The 54-year-old told The Daily Mail, “I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative Black woman and at that time in my life it was who I was.”

She claimed the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol was her turning point, “When that happened I was like 'OK, I'm done. I'm truly done.’ Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on Jan. 6 was just appalling and stupid."

Dash also added, "There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy. … If anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I've judged, that I apologize for because that's not who I am."

