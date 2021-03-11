Stacey Dash Quits Politics, Former Fox News Contributor Apologizes for Being An ‘Angry, Conservative, Black Woman’

Clueless and Mo’ Money actress Stacey Dash found a new career being the “angry, conservative, Black woman” and she is now apologizing.
The 54-year-old told The Daily Mail, “I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative Black woman and at that time in my life it was who I was.”
She claimed the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol was her turning point, “When that happened I was like 'OK, I'm done. I'm truly done.’ Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on Jan. 6 was just appalling and stupid."
Dash also added, "There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy. … If anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I've judged, that I apologize for because that's not who I am."
Watch her apology below:
Dash has made many egregious comments over the years. She said there should be no Black History Month, which was founded by a Black man named Carter G. Woodson, or BET. She said Jesse Williams was a “plantation slave” and used a curse word to insult President Barack Obama on Fox News. She was eventually fired from the right wing channel.
In 2018, Dash defended Trump’s horrorifc comments about Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia.
(Photo credit: RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
