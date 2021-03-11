Trending:

Stacey Dash Quits Politics, Former Fox News Contributor Apologizes for Being An ‘Angry, Conservative, Black Woman’

Actress Stacey Dash presents on stage at the 88th Oscars on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON / AFP / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Stacey Dash Quits Politics, Former Fox News Contributor Apologizes for Being An ‘Angry, Conservative, Black Woman’

"There are things that I am sorry for,” the ‘Clueless’ star said.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Clueless and Mo’ Money actress Stacey Dash found a new career being the “angry, conservative, Black woman” and she is now apologizing. 

The 54-year-old told  The Daily Mail, “I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative Black woman and at that time in my life it was who I was.” 

She claimed the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol was her turning point, “When that happened I was like 'OK, I'm done. I'm truly done.’ Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on Jan. 6 was just appalling and stupid."

Dash also added, "There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy. … If anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I've judged, that I apologize for because that's not who I am."

Watch her apology below:

 

RELATED: Stacey Dash Doesn't Want a Black History Month or the BET Awards

Dash has made many egregious comments over the years. She said there should be no Black History Month, which was founded by a Black man named Carter G. Woodson, or BET. She said Jesse Williams was a “plantation slave” and used a curse word to insult President Barack Obama on Fox News. She was eventually fired from the right wing channel. 

In 2018, Dash defended Trump’s horrorifc comments about Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia

See a history of Stacey Dash’s comments, here

(Photo credit: RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs