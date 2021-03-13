Tayshia Adams To Co-Host 'The Bachelorette' After Racism Controversy

Two fan-favorite former Bachelorettes will be hosting the upcoming season of The Bachelorette after controversy sparked by former host Chris Harrison.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will reportedly be taking the helm of the popular ABC show, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment wrote in a joint statement to PEOPLE on Friday (March 12).

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” the statement reads. "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

The statement also said the franchise is dedicated to achieving “greater equity and inclusion.”

Harrison stepped away from The Bachelorette last month after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions. During an interview with Extra, he questioned the “lens” of 2021 compared to 2018 and said people should have “understanding” and compassion” for Kirkconnell’s resurfaced social media posts.

Those posts include her pictured in Native American attire while attending an antebellum plantation-themed college party in 2018.

Kirkconnell, a contestant on Matt James’ current season of The Bachelor, has since issued an apology.